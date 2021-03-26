Briefly: 49ers acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.

A person familiar with the deal says the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.

The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities. Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.

Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB.

San Francisco acquired Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from New England for a second-round pick and gave him a $137.5 million, five-year contract the next offseason.