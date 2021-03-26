Briefly: 49ers acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.
A person familiar with the deal says the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick.
ESPN first reported the deal.
The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.
The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities. Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.
Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB.
San Francisco acquired Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from New England for a second-round pick and gave him a $137.5 million, five-year contract the next offseason.
• The Chicago Bears signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl 54 star Damien Williams to a one-year contract, giving them depth to go with David Montgomery.
Williams, who opted out last season because of COVID-19 concerns and to spend time with his mother as she battled stage 4 cancer, was released by the Chiefs on March 16. He ran for 498 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and played a huge role in Kansas City's 31-20 Super Bowl victory over San Francisco.
Williams has 1,231 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in six seasons with Miami and Kansas City. He has 1,106 yards receiving and 10 TD catches. Williams also has 11 touchdowns in six playoff games, running for six scores and catching five.
Hockey
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a short stay at the NCAA tournament, losing to Bemidji State 6-3 on Friday to be bounced from the event in Connecticut.
The Beavers were the aggressors from the beginning and kept the Badgers from playing the brand of hockey that it has used to generate scoring chances.
The Beavers scored three goals off Badgers turnovers. It put them ahead 4-1 with 1:21 remaining in the middle frame.
Auto racing
Max Verstappen started the Formula One season on the front foot by clocking the fastest times in the first two practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver was .095 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and .235 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes under the floodlights at the desert track in Sakhir.
Ferrari's new driver Carlos Sainz Jr. finished the day fourth quickest ahead of Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian driver who replaced Sainz Jr. at McLaren.
Veteran Kimi Raikkonen span his Alfa Romeo and hit a wall early in the evening session, but the 41-year-old Finn managed got the car back to the team garage without too much damage.
Tennis
No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka won her 22nd match in a row Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanović 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round at the Miami Open.
Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 1 on the men's side, needed less than an hour to beat 37-year-old Yen-hsun Lu 6-2, 6-2.
Other seeded women winning in straight sets included No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, No. 12 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 16 Elise Mertens, No. 21 Elena Rybakina and No. 29 Jessica Pegula.