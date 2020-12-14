Briefly: 23XI Racing full of sponsors

23XI Racing announced a full slate of sponsorship Monday to back the new NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
DoorDash, McDonald's, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance were all named "founding partners" for the No. 23 Toyota Camry that Bubba Wallace will drive next season. All but Dr Pepper had existing relationships with Wallace and many signed since this summer, when he took a national role in social justice issues.
Wallace is the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR's top level and in June successfully called for the series to ban the display of Confederate flags at race tracks. His activism drew a significant amount of personal services agreements with companies — funding that gave him a treasure chest estimated at least $18 million in sponsorship for his racing endeavors.
The deals were bundled together and moved with Wallace to 23XI, the team being launched in February by the NBA icon Jordan and Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner.
Hamlin said Monday that inventory at 23XI Racing is full for the 38-race season that begins at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace spent the last three seasons driving the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, a team that struggled to compete at the highest levels because of sponsorship woes. As Wallace's profile expanded, he was able to raise funds that were tied to him and able to move with him.
He opted to join Hamlin's new effort, a team partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing and fronted by Jordan. Hamlin and Jordan have been friends for at least decade, dating to when Hamlin bought courtside seats for the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets.
Hamlin said Wallace's windfall did not impact his decision with Jordan to start a NASCAR team. But the funding certainly has aided in building the organization that was only formally announced in September.
Skiing
An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father nearly a year ago.
Shiffrin protected her first-run lead in Monday's giant slalom and finished 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. Former world champion Tessa Worley was 1.09 behind in third place in the sun-splashed French Alps.
It was Shiffrin's first victory since January — one week before the death of her father.
Returning to Europe to compete this season, the American skier has spoken of her feelings of sadness and anger, and often searching for motivation. She was at first subdued Monday after crossing the line and seeing she had secured her 67th World Cup victory, tying her for third on the all-time list.
