Briefly: 23XI Racing full of sponsors

23XI Racing announced a full slate of sponsorship Monday to back the new NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

DoorDash, McDonald's, Columbia Sportswear, Dr Pepper and Root Insurance were all named "founding partners" for the No. 23 Toyota Camry that Bubba Wallace will drive next season. All but Dr Pepper had existing relationships with Wallace and many signed since this summer, when he took a national role in social justice issues.

Wallace is the only Black full-time driver at NASCAR's top level and in June successfully called for the series to ban the display of Confederate flags at race tracks. His activism drew a significant amount of personal services agreements with companies — funding that gave him a treasure chest estimated at least $18 million in sponsorship for his racing endeavors.

The deals were bundled together and moved with Wallace to 23XI, the team being launched in February by the NBA icon Jordan and Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner.

Hamlin said Monday that inventory at 23XI Racing is full for the 38-race season that begins at Daytona International Speedway.