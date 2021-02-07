 Skip to main content
Bridal show helps with wedding plans
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
A centerpiece display by Landgraf Centerpiece Creations on Feb. 6 at Bridal Showcase Racine at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

 GREGORY SHAVER for The Journal Times

KENOSHA — Planning a wedding in 2021 or 2022? Then come to the Bridal Showcase Kenosha from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Madrigano Marina Shores, 302 58th St.

Brides and grooms can talk with vendors, get creative ideas for their special day and take advantage of Bridal Showcase discounts.

The event will feature about 50 vendors who can help couples with every detail to create a dream wedding — venue, rings, music, flowers and more.

There is no admission fee but due to the pandemic attendees must register in advance for a timed entry and wear a mask while attending the showcase. To register, go to go.kenoshanews.com/bride.

There will also be a virtual option available on the Bridal Showcase website, kenoshanews.com/exclusive/virtual-weddingshow.

