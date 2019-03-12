Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools.
Federal authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department, with the parents accused of paying an estimated $25 million in bribes.
"These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the results of an investigation code-named Operation Varsity Blues.
The scandal is certain to inflame longstanding complaints that children of the wealthy and well-connected have the inside track in college admissions — sometimes through big, timely donations from their parents — and that privilege begets privilege.
At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents, many of them prominent in law, finance or business, were among those charged. Dozens, including Huffman, were arrested by midday.
The coaches worked at such schools as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.
Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to boost their chances of getting into college. The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students, and paid off insiders at testing centers to alter students' scores.
Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children's admission, officials said.
Iditarod
An Alaska musher leads the world's most famous sled dog race in the push to the finish.
Pete Kaiser, from Bethel, Alaska, was the first musher to leave the checkpoint in White Mountain, at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.
All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour break at White Mountain before making a final 77-mile (124-kilometer) push to Nome in the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Kaiser and defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway are fighting for the lead. Ulsom arrived in White Mountain 41 minutes after Kaiser earlier Tuesday.
Frenchman Nicolas Petit lost the lead and the race when his dog team quit running Monday . Petit later withdrew and his dogs were transported off the trail by snowmobiles.
The winner is anticipated in Nome sometime early Wednesday morning.
Tennis
It was a tough day for seeded players at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., with top-ranked Novak Djokovic the biggest name ushered out in the desert.
Djokovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber resumed their third-round match on that had been suspended because of rain a night earlier. The unseeded German knocked off the five-time tournament champion 6-4, 6-4.
Also ousted were No. 6 Kei Nishikori, No. 10 Marin Cilic and No. 14 Daniil Medvedev.
No. 2 Rafael Nadal eased by 25th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1.
In women's fourth-round matches, No. 2 Simona Halep lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 7 Kiki Bertens was beaten by 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, beat 18th-seeded Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-2.
College football
Former Kansas football coach David Beaty said he was suing the school's athletic department in federal court, alleging breach of contract and seeking $3 million he contends he is owed after he was fired in November. The Jayhawks said they are withholding the money pending an NCAA investigation into possible rules violations by the former coach.
Beaty was let go with three games left last season but finished out the year to end his tenure with a 6-42 record in four seasons. The woeful program did post a conference victory over TCU and end a 46-game road losing streak under Beaty, whose contract was extended two years through 2021 in late 2016.
