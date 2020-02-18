Brianna K Segura
0 comments

Brianna K Segura

  • 0
Brianna Segura.jpg

Brianna K Segura, 1100 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News