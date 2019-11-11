Brian L Phillips 11 min ago 0 × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Brian L Phillips, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 11 7 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…