 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian K. Matheson

  • 0
Brian Matheson

Brian K. Matheson, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, second degree sexual assault (hate crime), disorderly conduct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News