Brian J Bosch
YORKVILLE — The identity of Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia has been released by the Racine Co…
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that it appeared the man intended to commit a mass shooting.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been charged with his 8th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch.
People on Tichigan Lake in Racine County are swooning at the appearance of a spectacular black swan, a rare bird that is native to Australia, but has turned up in Wisconsin this summer.
State police investigating a Racine County incident that left two people dead of gunshots today said the shooting suspect was trying to carjack other people's vehicles and that he committed suicide when confronted by a police officer.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant woman allegedly mooned a teenager and then punched him in the eye.
'Really out of control:' Neighbors in Burlington offered to help when a family's house was damaged by fire, but now the family is being accused of creating disturbances in the neighborhood with unsanitary conditions and disruptive behavior.
Some members of the Racine County Board are taking exception to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's remarks — and requests for county funding — after an outbreak of gun violence that left two people dead and a police officer injured.
KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience store near Downtown, according to police.