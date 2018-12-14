Brian C. Seder

Brian C. Seder, 28800 block of Sunflower Lane, Waterford, substantial battery, domestic abuse, battery, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse-inflection of physical pain or injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

