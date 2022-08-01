 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian A. McGee

Brian A. McGee, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

