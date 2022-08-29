Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show set Sept. 10

CALEDONIA — The Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club featuring 1949-1951 Mercury and Lincolns will hold its 41st annual car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

There will be barbecue style food, a beer tent, a 50/50 raffle and a DJ Slick Rick spinning 50s and 60s music. There will also be a bake sale and the historic buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village will be open with Caledonia Historical Society docents.

The cost is $10 to register a car. There is no admission fee for spectators; donations to the Caledonia Historical Society are accepted. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 for more information.