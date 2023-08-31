CALEDONIA — The Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road.

Held in conjunction with the Caledonia Historical Society, the free event will include all car makes and models. Cars 30 years and older will be judged. The fee is $15 to register a car and dash plaques will go to the first 100 cars.

The event will include food and bear in the barn and music by Slick Rick. There will also be a bake sale, and the historic buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village will be open with docents.