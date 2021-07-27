Brewers: Yelich on COVID-19 list after positive test

Stearns noted that Yelich had gotten vaccinated at the start of the season along with many of his teammates. The Brewers announced April 5 that much of the team had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine together.

“He has taken precautions seriously and guidelines seriously throughout the season,” Stearns said. “And unfortunately yesterday he started developing some mild symptoms. He did the right thing and reported those mild symptoms. We got him a test yesterday afternoon. The test returned positive and we got a confirmation test which also came back positive.”

The setback continues a frustrating season for Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP.

Yelich played one game in a five-week stretch from mid-April to mid-May due to a lower back strain. He is batting .235 with six homers, 28 RBIs and a .367 slugging percentage in 67 games.

“I don’t think this has been his favorite year in totality,” Stearns said. “He has dealt with a lot. When I talked to him this morning, he wasn’t feeling great, but he was in good spirits. It’s just another challenge that he’s going to overcome. He’ll get through this. He’ll be back with the team. And we’re certainly going to look forward to getting him back.”

