Brewers: Yelich on COVID-19 list after positive test

PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.
Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday, adding that Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn’t tested positive.
Yelich — who has been vaccinated against the virus — will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days, Stearns said.
“Clearly disappointing news for Christian,” Stearns said. “The most important thing is for him to feel better. He has mild symptoms. I talked to him this morning. He’s in good spirits. He’s resting and it’s certainly our hope that he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly.”
The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to fill the open roster spots as they prepared to open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Cain hasn’t played since May 31 because of a strained right hamstring.
The team delayed its scheduled Monday night flight to Pittsburgh and didn’t leave until Tuesday morning in order to go through contact tracing and await test results.
Stearns noted that Yelich had gotten vaccinated at the start of the season along with many of his teammates. The Brewers announced April 5 that much of the team had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine together.
“He has taken precautions seriously and guidelines seriously throughout the season,” Stearns said. “And unfortunately yesterday he started developing some mild symptoms. He did the right thing and reported those mild symptoms. We got him a test yesterday afternoon. The test returned positive and we got a confirmation test which also came back positive.”
The setback continues a frustrating season for Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP.
Yelich played one game in a five-week stretch from mid-April to mid-May due to a lower back strain. He is batting .235 with six homers, 28 RBIs and a .367 slugging percentage in 67 games.
“I don’t think this has been his favorite year in totality,” Stearns said. “He has dealt with a lot. When I talked to him this morning, he wasn’t feeling great, but he was in good spirits. It’s just another challenge that he’s going to overcome. He’ll get through this. He’ll be back with the team. And we’re certainly going to look forward to getting him back.”
MLB note
The Oakland Athletics fortified their bullpen Monday night by acquiring left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.
Chafin was 0-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances covering 39⅓ innings for the Cubs this season. The deal was announced following their 6-5 win over Cincinnati and could signal more moves to come from Chicago.
The Cubs received outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-hander Daniel Palencia.
Also, Chicago is to send Oakland $500,000 to cover the cost of Chafin’s contract buyout, conditioned to the pitcher’s 2022 option not being declined.
The disappointing Cubs are fourth in the NL Central at 50-51 and could be very busy before Friday’s trade deadline, with star players such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel all attractive pieces potentially available to other teams.
The 31-year-old Chafin has given up one home run this year. He has 37 strikeouts, 12 walks and a sparkling 0.84 WHIP.
Deichmann, 26, was batting .300 with four home runs and 34 RBIs in 59 games for Class AAA Las Vegas. He has a .432 on-base percentage and an .881 OPS.
The left-handed hitting Deichmann was a second-round draft pick by the A’s out of LSU in 2017. He led the Arizona Fall League with eight home runs in 23 games following the 2019 season and was ranked as the club’s ninth-best prospect by MLB.com.
The 21-year-old Palencia is in his first professional season after signing with Oakland as an international free agent out of Venezuela in February 2020. He was 0-2 with a 6.91 ERA in six starts for Low-A Stockton, compiling 14 strikeouts and six walks in 14⅓ innings.