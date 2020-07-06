Brewers' Yelich knows he had fortunate timing on new deal

Yelich earned MVP honors his first year in Milwaukee and finished second last year to Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the NL batting title each of the last two years and helped the Brewers make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1981-82.

Although his 2019 season ended when he broke his right kneecap Sept. 10, Yelich is healthy now.

"That's the best part about walking on the field today; just watching one of the best players in the game take batting practice is a thrill," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday before the team's first full-squad workout.

Yelich said he never considered opting out of this season, though he understands why others might and he expects more players around the league to do so as camp goes on.

"You're going to have guys with different outlooks on this virus," Yelich said. "Some will be worried. Some aren't. But you have to be respectful of everyone's views and you have to take it upon yourself to take all the precautions, be a good teammate and do the best to your ability. At the end of the day, it's still an unknown. You could do everything right and still come down with the virus and you could miss up to a month."