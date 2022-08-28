 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREWERS 9, CUBS 7

Brewers: Yelich keeps bat hot as Mitchell shines in his first MLB start

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday.

Garrett Mitchell 2022 h/s

Mitchell

Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville, where was hitting .343 with nine RBIs in 20 games.

The 23-year-old outfielder flied out his first time up in the third. Mitchell then hit two-run single the next inning off Sean Newcomb (2-1) that put Milwaukee ahead for good at 3-2.

Yelich followed by sending an 0-1 fastball over the wall in left for his 11th home run of the season and Wong added another two-run drive in the fifth for a 7-4 lead.

Eric Lauer (10-5) gave up four runs in five innings, Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

People are also reading…

Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brad Boxberger and Hoerner followed with a single. Devin Williams relieved and got three outs for his ninth save.

Trainer's room

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo (left quad) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored while playing six innings of a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

Brewers: RHP Trevor Rosenthal said that he still hopes to pitch this season despite suffering a lat injury during his last rehab outing.

“I’m not giving up on that,” said the 32-year-old righty, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020. “The injury has a really high success rate and just healing on its own. But it does take time and we’re right in the season, so I just don’t have a lot of time. I think in a couple weeks we’ll have a really good idea if it’s going to be possible.”

Up next

Cubs: After working four scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his big league debut last week, right-hander Javier Assad returns to the mound Monday when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Brewers: Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (9-6, 2.84 ERA) gets the start Monday as the Brewers take on the Pirates in the first of a three-game series in Milwaukee.

First Pitch

TEAMS: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

PROBABLE STARTERS: Pittsburgh RHP JT Brubaker vs. Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes

WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Monday

WHERE: American Family Field, Milwaukee

TELEVISION: BSWis

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

