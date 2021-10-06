Brewers: Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason FRI

"You don't want to ever take this for granted because of how hard it is to get to this point," Yelich said. "Even though we've done it four years in a row, you still realize it's a long year and a lot of stuff has to happen. We had to overcome a lot of things this year as a team — injuries, COVID, amongst a bunch of other things."

But Yelich hasn't been quite the same player the last couple of years as he was his first two seasons in Milwaukee.

After posting the NL's best batting average and slugging percentage in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games last year as one of many star players to struggle in the pandemic-shortened season.

Yelich batted .248 this season with nine homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games, though 70 walks brought his on-base percentage to .362. He batted .221 with one homer after the start of September.

The Brewers still believe Yelich can produce. He will face the Braves for the first time this season, as he was recovering from his back injury when they met in May and was dealing with COVID-19 when the Brewers went to Atlanta in late July.