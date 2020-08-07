Brewers: Yelich hits inside-the-park homer in 8-3 win over White Sox

“Was it a tough play for him? Yes. Could it have been made? Should it have been made? Possible. Yes. But he did everything he could to corral it,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Yelich’s one-out drive dropped inside the line and just out of the reach of Jiménez, who misjudged the flight of the ball. Jiménez’s momentum carried him into the protective netting. By the time he regained his footing, Yelich was flying around second base and he beat the throw home, tying it at 2.

Renteria tried to deflect attention away from Jiménez’s play in the field.

“That’s probably not the story of the game,” Renteria said. “The story of the game is we were probably shut down a little bit on the offensive side which didn’t give us a whole lot moving forward. Would that have helped us a little bit to maybe stifle that inning? Absolutely. But I don’t think that’s the story of the game. It is part of it, but I am not denying that.”

After Avisaíl García walked, Gyorko hit a two-run drive on a 3-2 pitch for his first homer of the season. Orlando Arcia tacked on an RBI single against Matt Foster, giving the Brewers a 5-2 lead.