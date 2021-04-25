Brewers: Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0

Note

Trainer's room

Brewers: An MRI on OF Christian Yelich (lower back strain) showed no major issues. The 2018 NL MVP hasn't played since April 11. "We basically just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI," manager Craig Counsell said. "We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed." ... CF Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps strain) worked out on the field Saturday, and Counsell said it went well. "We're not there yet, but I think it was a stepping stone yesterday, back on the field," Counsell said. "Whenever the players get on the field, it's a good sign to me. It means that the training room is starting to kind of step aside and we're starting to get into more baseball stuff. That's where we're at with Lorenzo. Now there'll be a progression of running and baseball stuff out on the field that we have to go through." ... RF Avisaíl García returned to the starting lineup. He rested Saturday after he left the series opener with back tightness.