Brewers' Woodruff easy choice to start season opener

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is following up his first All-Star appearance by getting his first opportunity to start a season opener.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that Woodruff will get the start when Milwaukee begins the season July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks will be starting for the Cubs.
“It’s kind of like the All-Star Game, one of those things they can’t take away from you,” Woodruff said. “It’s a huge honor.”
The move was no surprise after Woodruff made the NL All-Star team last year and went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA despite missing nearly two months with a strained left oblique. The Brewers went 18-4 in the games that Woodruff started.
“Brandon Woodruff has been the opening-day starter since early October,” Counsell quipped.
There’s a little more suspense regarding the starter for the Brewers’ second game.
Counsell said he is tentatively planning to go with Brett Anderson for the July 25 game at Wrigley, but the former Oakland Athletics left-hander developed a blister on one of his fingers during an intrasquad game Wednesday.
“We’ve got to get through the blister issue, just give it a couple days and see where we’re at with it,’’ Counsell said. “Otherwise we’ll have to switch some things around.”
Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA for Oakland last year before the Brewers signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal.
Woodruff becomes the seventh different Brewers pitcher to start opening day in as many years. He follows Yovani Gallardo (2014), Kyle Lohse (2015), Wily Peralta (2016), Junior Guerra (2017), Chase Anderson (2018) and Jhoulys Chacin (2019).
The 27-year-old Woodruff is coming off a 2019 season in which he struck out 143 in 121⅔ innings. When he congratulated Woodruff about this assignment, Counsell said this could be the first of many opening-day starts for the former 11th-round draft pick from Mississippi State.
“My goal is to make as many as I can,” Woodruff said. “I think that’s anybody’s goal who is able to make an opening day start, to go out there and do it as many years in a row as possible. Hopefully, Lord willing, I’m out there for the first game the next few years. That means you’re doing something right.”
Notes
The Toronto Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Saturday the federal government has denied the request. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak ahead of the announcement.
The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play regular-season games at Rogers Centre and was awaiting approval from Canada’s federal government.
MLB needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.
Allowing games in Toronto would have meant frequent back-and-forth travel to the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their home opener was set for five days later against Washington.
The Blue Jays received an exemption for summer camp, during which the players agreed to isolate in the hotel attached to Rogers Centre and create a quarantine environment. Players are not allowed to leave the stadium or hotel and violators face fines of up to $750,000 Canadian ($551,000 U.S.) and up to six months in jail.
TIGERS: Pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm, meaning he won't be available for much of this year, if at all.
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday the right-hander doesn't need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season.
This is the final year of Zimmermann's contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year and has struggled to stay healthy while with the Tigers. He has a 5.61 ERA in four seasons with Detroit
TWINS: All-Star right-hander José Berríos will start the season opener for Minnesota.
Berríos went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings last year, all career bests. The 26-year-old native of Puerto Rico made his major league debut in 2016.
REDS: Former Army outfielder and captain Jacob Hurtubise has agreed to a minor league contract with Cincinnati for the $20,000 maximum signing bonus allowed to players bypassed in last month’s amateur draft.
The Zionsville, Indiana, native becomes the first baseball player to receive a professional offer since the U.S. Department of Defense endorsed a policy last November to allow service academy athletes to pursue professional sports after graduation.
Once approved, Hurtubise will be allowed to delay his commissioning and subsequent service obligation.
Hurtubise graduated in June as the Army and Patriot League all-time leader in stolen bases (105) and walks (142). In 2019, he set Army single-season records for runs (71), walks (69) and stolen bases (45), earning ABCA All-American honors and also was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.
Hurtubise’s senior season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic after he played in only five games.
Hurtubise was drafted in the 39th round last year by the Seattle Mariners before returning to West Point for his senior season. He was not selected in the June draft, which had only 160 players picked in five rounds.
Pitcher Chris Rowley is the only Army player to reach the major leagues, making his debut in 2017 for the Toronto Blue Jays.
