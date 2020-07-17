Brewers' Woodruff easy choice to start season opener

Anderson went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA for Oakland last year before the Brewers signed him to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Woodruff becomes the seventh different Brewers pitcher to start opening day in as many years. He follows Yovani Gallardo (2014), Kyle Lohse (2015), Wily Peralta (2016), Junior Guerra (2017), Chase Anderson (2018) and Jhoulys Chacin (2019).

The 27-year-old Woodruff is coming off a 2019 season in which he struck out 143 in 121⅔ innings. When he congratulated Woodruff about this assignment, Counsell said this could be the first of many opening-day starts for the former 11th-round draft pick from Mississippi State.

“My goal is to make as many as I can,” Woodruff said. “I think that’s anybody’s goal who is able to make an opening day start, to go out there and do it as many years in a row as possible. Hopefully, Lord willing, I’m out there for the first game the next few years. That means you’re doing something right.”

Notes

