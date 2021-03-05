Brewers: Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery

"As far as I know, it was just a strain," Williams said. "I don't really know what caused it. It wasn't a specific pitch or anything. It was just something that kind of developed later, after I had thrown one day."

Williams dominated NL hitters last year thanks in part to a devastating changeup that earned its own nickname – the Airbender. Williams allowed just one earned run, three unearned runs and eight hits in 27 innings for an 0.33 ERA. He struck out 53 of the 100 batters he faced.

Those extraordinary numbers helped Williams become the first pitcher to earn Rookie of the Year honors without recording a save or making a start.

"I didn't think that I was going to win, to be honest," Williams said. "It was kind of a shock to me, but I do believe that I earned it. Yeah, I was definitely surprised because they definitely tend to lean more toward the hitters, the everyday players."

Milwaukee's ability to close games out last year with Williams and two-time All-Star left-hander Josh Hader helped the Brewers earn a third straight playoff berth without getting much production from their lineup.

The return of Hader and Williams offers the Brewers reason for optimism. Their contrasting styles should give opposing hitters all kinds of problems in the late innings.