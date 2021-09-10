Brewers: Vow to keep focus with big lead in NL Central SAT

MILWAUKEE — Less than a month remains in Major League Baseball’s regular season and it’s all but certain that the Milwaukee Brewers will make the playoffs for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season.
After clinching yet another series victory Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Brewers moved 31 games above .500 and stretched their lead in the NL Central Division to 12 games while their magic number to clinch the division crown dipped to 10.
“We have a bunch of games left but that’s a good number,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “No matter how you look at it, it’s a good number.”
It’s quite a difference from the Brewers’ position in the previous three Septembers, when their playoff appearances were set up by furious late-season runs.
“You still have to keep your edge,” Yelich said. “It’s different because we’re not six games back right now like we have been in the past, in the middle of the race or playing for the wild card. We still have to keep that edge. You have to finish this thing through all the way to the finish line and see what happens. You don’t want to lose your momentum so you just play the game that’s in front of you that night and just focus on that. Control what our team does and eventually we’ll get to a point here in the season where one of these W’s ends up being special.”
So far, the Brewers have done just that. Yelich has looked closer to his 2018 form over the past several weeks, batting .296 (8-for-27) this month and .340/.377/.485 over his past 26 games with 14 RBIs, 14 runs scored and an .862 OPS.
He’s not the only player heating up.
Center fielder Lorenzo Cain is batting .353 (6-for-17) this month with a home run and four RBIs and has a slash line of .274/.339/.434 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and a .773 OPS in 32 games since returning from the injured list on July 27.
Overall, Milwaukee has combined for a .722 OPS this month and is fifth among NL teams with a .264 average, seventh with a .325 on-base percentage and 11th in slugging (.396). They’re not gaudy numbers, but combined with a pitching staff that’s posted a 3.44 ERA — the third-best mark in baseball — it’s been more than enough to give the Brewers some breathing room for the home stretch.
“At this point, it’s (about) stacking up wins and if the teams behind us lose, it gets tough on them (to catch up),” Counsell said. “We know it’s in our hands right now. You work this hard to build this lead, it’s in our hands. That’s how you see it. You take care of your business. We’ve earned that, the ability to take care of our business, and that’s what we’ll continue to try to do.”