Brewers' Urías, Lauer seek to rebound from tough 2020 season TUES

“It was kind of frustrating because last year was my first year coming to the Brewers, and obviously I wanted to make my best impression to the fans and to the team,” Urías said. “But that’s not an excuse.”

Their struggles were notable in a year when the Padres got big contributions from their acquisitions. Grisham was a Gold Glove center fielder with an .808 OPS last season. Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA before getting sent to the Chicago Cubs last December as part of the trade in which the Padres acquired 2020 NL Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish.

But there’s still time for Urías and Lauer to make an impact.

Lauer, 25, started the Brewers’ exhibition opener Sunday and says he’s feeling better.

“It feels so much better to be back to full health and feeling good and feeling like I can go back out and prove what I was supposed to do last year,” Lauer said. “What I did early in spring last year, before the shoulder stuff happened, I essentially showed what kind of guy I was going to be for the team. That’s who I plan on being this year.”

Urías is taking a similar approach. After enduring so much adversity off the field last year, he’s eager to show what he can do on the field.