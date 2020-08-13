Brewers: Twins win rout 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Wednesday night.

The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers, who dropped to 2-6 at home.

Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0), in his first season with the Twins after being acquired from the Dodgers in February, retired the first 11 batters he faced. He allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings, striking out five and walking one. He entered the game with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 17 innings.

Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (0-2), acquired from the Padres in November, had lasted only three innings and given up six runs in his first start. On Wednesday, he surrendered seven runs in 3⅔ innings.

"It felt like there was a lot more just kind of bad baseball luck happening there," Lauer said. "I was making some competitive pitches, wasn't getting a whole lot of calls, just wasn't attacking as much as I should have been."

The Twins set the tone in the second inning, jumping to a 5-0 lead on a ball that was hit into the sun, four consecutive singles and a wild pitch.