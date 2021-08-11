Brewers: Turning big bats into one big broom

CHICAGO — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.
Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.
A day after routing Chicago 10-0, the Brewers surpassed their previous high of 15 runs this year set against the Cubs on June 30. They established another season best with 22 hits in their most lopsided win this year.
The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16.
The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.
Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Kyle Hendricks (13-5) and sending the Cubs’ ace to his first loss in more than three months.
Hendricks got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.
Piña added a two-run drive in the sixth, giving him three multihomer games in his career and two this season.
Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. He allowed an unearned run and two hits.
Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.
Chicago released Jake Arrieta after he got hit hard Wednesday night, ending a rough second stint with the team for a pitcher who won a Cy Young Award and helped bring home a drought-busting World Series championship in his first go-around.
Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers in the Cubs seventh.
Wednesday’s game
BREWERS 10, CUBS 0: Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading Milwaukee.
A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.
All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.
Burnes said he didn’t know he was nearing the record. The 6-foot-3 righty did know he was in control.
“I had no clue,” Burnes said. “I just felt I was on it.”
“It takes a lot of swings and misses by the hitters. We tried to stay in positive counts and work ahead. It’s fun to pitch a game like that,” he said.
The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.
Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.
Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.
“We knew they were going to be swinging early,” said Burnes, who threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes. “We adjusted a little bit. Instead of being in the middle, we said let’s go to the edges.”
Catcher Omar Narváez homered, got three hits an drove in four runs as the NL Central leaders won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road.
Narváez and Burnes followed a straightforward plan.
“Honestly, I just didn’t know how many strikeouts we were getting,” Narváez said. “Like I said, just get strike one and finish it it. I was trying to call the game as simple as possible.”
The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.
Burnes allowed a sharp single to the first hitter he faced, Rafael Ortega, then retired 12 in a row before Duffy’s hit.
“The first four outings were as good as anyone has pitched in a game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Like not just this year, but for a long time. It was fun to watch.”
After Duffy’s single, Burnes retired another 10 in a row before David Bote’s infield single in the eighth.
Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).
Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs in on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.
The Brewers sprayed the ball around the field for eight hits in the first.
“They found a hole whether it was in in the infield or outfield,” Arrieta said. “Not a lot of the balls were hit hard and with Corbin on the mound, a couple of runs is all they’re going to need.”
Brewers right fielder Avisaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him. He’s day-to-day, Counsell said.
Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.
Notes
The Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.
- Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.
The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.