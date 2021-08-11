Brewers: Turning big bats into one big broom

“It takes a lot of swings and misses by the hitters. We tried to stay in positive counts and work ahead. It’s fun to pitch a game like that,” he said.

The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.

“We knew they were going to be swinging early,” said Burnes, who threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes. “We adjusted a little bit. Instead of being in the middle, we said let’s go to the edges.”

Catcher Omar Narváez homered, got three hits an drove in four runs as the NL Central leaders won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road.

Narváez and Burnes followed a straightforward plan.