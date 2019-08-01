OAKLAND, Calif. — Big left-hander Madison Bumgarner is staying put with the San Francisco Giants, who instead determined their bullpen depth provided them the best place to make trades before Wednesday's deadline.
Milwaukee acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from San Francisco for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon.
"We are pleased to add a veteran presence in Drew Pomeranz and a high-velocity arm in Ray Black to the organization," Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager David Stearns said.
Until the Giants recently began winning, there had been thoughts Bumgarner — the 2014 World Series MVP — would surely be on the trading block, but the free-agent-to-be isn't going anywhere for now as San Francisco (54-53) tries to contend in manager Bruce Bochy's final season before retirement.
Bumgarner refused to get wrapped up in the speculation about whether he would be gone, calling it "just noise." The Giants exercised his $12 million contract option for this year, the last in a $35.56 million, six-year deal he signed in April 2012 that included $12 million club options for both 2018 and '19.
The Brewers were looking to add pitching depth, given uncertainty over left-hander Gio Gonzalez after he left his start last Friday against the Cubs with tightness in his pitching shoulder. Gonzalez was cleared and is expected to start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.
Pomeranz can work as a starter or reliever but will initially pitch out of the bullpen.
"This season has eroded our depth, this last week especially. We feel like we've replenished that today with the guys we got," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "For the next two months we feel like we got strength in numbers."
On Monday, Milwaukee traded for right-hander Jordan Lyles to boost the rotation. Lyles traveled to the Bay Area on Tuesday and was set to start Wednesday night's interleague game at Oakland. The Brewers lost the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings.
Lyles was a reliever for the NL Central champion Brewers late last year, going 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances. He had a 9.58 ERA in eight starts since the end of May, leaving him 5-7 overall with a 5.36 ERA.
Pomeranz provides Counsell with options. The lefty is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 appearances with 17 starts this season, having moved to the bullpen and made four scoreless relief outings most recently.
"Pomeranz is a really good fit for our bullpen," Counsell said. "It's something I feel like really complements our other guys well. It's a good fit as far as left-handed, he does have length that he can provide. There are innings that we need that and could use that."
Dubon, who made his major league debut July 7 at Pittsburgh and played twice for the Brewers, batted .297 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs in 98 games for Triple-A San Antonio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.