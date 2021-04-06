Brewers: Trade Arcia to Braves for pair of right-handed pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers cleared up a logjam at one position and added to their depth at another Tuesday morning, dealing infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.
Arcia, 26, had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop since making his big league debut as the team’s top prospect in 2016. This season, the Brewers planned to split his time between shortstop and third base, allowing Luis Urias to get action at short.
He appeared in all four of Milwaukee’s games this season, starting once at shortstop and twice at third base, while going 1-for-11 at the plate with an RBI and three strikeouts.
“We feel like we have a pretty good set of options on the left side of the infield,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “We were asking Orlando to do something that was a little bit unusual and outside of his comfort zone and he took it on full-steam but it was definitely different.
“So when we had an opportunity to add some power arms, who have options, have pitched in the big leagues and have some potential, we felt it was the right thing to do for our season this year in order to just continue to stockpile arms for 162 games.”
The arrival of Urias proved to be a wake-up call of sorts for Arcia. He was one of Milwaukee’s best offensive performers in 2020, finishing with a .260 average and .734 OPS. In six seasons with the Brewers, Arcia batted .244 with 42 home runs, 180 RBIs and a .658 OPS.
He’s also been one of the Brewers’ better postseason performers, batting .295/.311/.568 in 13 career playoff appearances with four home runs, six RBIs and an .879 OPS. During the 2018 NLCS, he batted .360 with a pair of home runs and a .985 OPS.
“Although he’s relatively young, he’s one of the longest-tenured members of our team and with that comes a great degree of respect,” Stearns said. “Not just from his teammates and from the fans, but from the organization as a whole for what he’s done for this organization.”
The move clears a path for Urias, who the Brewers acquired after a disappointing showing by Arcia in 2019, to become the everyday shortstop with Travis Shaw moving into the starting role at third base.
It also clears $2 million in salary from the Brewers’ payroll this season and eliminates the potential of going through arbitration or non-tendering Arcia this coming offseason.
“There are enough options there that we felt comfortable making a move like this but the primary one is Luis,” Stearns said. “We do believe in him as a player. I think we’ve begun to see flashes of that and we’re looking forward to seeing him more.”
Sobotka, 27, has a 5.36 ERA in 50 appearances over three season for the Braves.
Weigel, 26, allowed two runs in 2/3 of an inning in his lone MLB appearance but he’s 23-13 with a 3.15 ERA in 86 minor league appearances, including 74 starts. Atlanta selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Houston, where he was 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 43 appearance.
Both have been assigned to the Alternate Training Site in Appleton.
“These are two guys with big, power arms — very big people in general — and we think they’ll be able to help us through the course of the season,” Stearns said. “The flexibility to add to the number of pitchers who have the ability to spend time at Triple-A as well as the big leagues is important.”
To replace Arcia on the active roster, the Brewers activated right-hander Brad Boxberger from the taxi squad. The Brewers had been carrying an extra position player during the first few games of this season but adding Boxberger gives manager Craig Counsell a balanced roster of 13 pitchers and 13 position players.
Right-hander Justin Topa was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list to open a spot for Boxberger on the 40-man roster.
MLB note
The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Major League Baseball officially announced the new venue Tuesday after pulling the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to extensive changes to Georgia’s voting laws.
Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998. The game will be July 13.
“Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the city of Denver and the state of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world.”
MLB decided to move the game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25. Critics, including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.
The Georgia law includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after former president Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year’s election.
Colorado has a Democratic governor in Jared Polis and a Democratic-controlled legislature.
The Rockies presented a detailed blueprint for hosting the game, from providing hotels to security. Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock also pledged to supply facilities and services as needed to support this year’s festivities.
Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, the commissioner said in a statement.
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended voter access in Colorado and noted that it allows registration on election day and widespread voting by mail.