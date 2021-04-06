Brewers: Trade Arcia to Braves for pair of right-handed pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers cleared up a logjam at one position and added to their depth at another Tuesday morning, dealing infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Arcia, 26, had been the Brewers’ starting shortstop since making his big league debut as the team’s top prospect in 2016. This season, the Brewers planned to split his time between shortstop and third base, allowing Luis Urias to get action at short.

He appeared in all four of Milwaukee’s games this season, starting once at shortstop and twice at third base, while going 1-for-11 at the plate with an RBI and three strikeouts.

“We feel like we have a pretty good set of options on the left side of the infield,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “We were asking Orlando to do something that was a little bit unusual and outside of his comfort zone and he took it on full-steam but it was definitely different.

“So when we had an opportunity to add some power arms, who have options, have pitched in the big leagues and have some potential, we felt it was the right thing to do for our season this year in order to just continue to stockpile arms for 162 games.”