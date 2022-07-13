Brewers top Twins 6-3, as McCutchen, Adames hit 2-run homers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Milwaukee Brewers sure weren’t deterred by the storms in Minnesota.

With the pitching they have waiting in the late innings, there’s not a lot to worry about.

Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams.

Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in RBI singles to support 29-year-old rookie Jason Alexander, who endured two of the stoppages and stayed in for four innings with three hits and two walks allowed. Then the Brewers turned a 5-2 lead over to their dominant bullpen and bounced back from a 2-4 homestand.

“You get in trouble trying to manage along with the weather,” manager Craig Counsell said, “so we did the best we could and our guys did a good job.”

Jandel Gustave (2-0) worked a hitless fifth for the win. Brad Boxberger gave up a run in the seventh, but Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth inning to set up Josh Hader for his 27th save in a perfect ninth.

Hader has decided to skip the All-Star Game to spend more time with his wife and month-old son. The Brewers are hoping Williams gets a spot on the squad if another injury replacement is needed.

“We understand there’s a good list of pitchers there having good years, and you respect that, but he’s every bit what those guys are doing, too, and completely deserving of it,” Counsell said.

Jorge Polanco homered and Nick Gordon and Byron Buxton drove in runs for the Twins. Gio Urshela had a 3-1 count with the bases loaded against Hoby Milner, but after crushing a long foul ball that hooked to the left of the pole he grounded out to end that inning.

Minnesota right-hander Josh Winder (4-3) finished five innings after giving up five runs and four hits. McCutchen took him deep in the first for his ninth homer of the season. Adames hit No. 18 in the fifth to elicit one of many roars from the Brewers fans in the crowd that helped boost the season-high attendance total for the Twins to 37,183.