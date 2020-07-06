Brewers to open July 24 on road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — So much about this baseball season is expected to be different but the Milwaukee Brewers will at least start the season exactly as they had planned before COVID-19 brought spring training to a halt back in March.

A source confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal Monday afternoon that the Brewers will open the delayed and shortened 2020 season on July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Prior to baseball’s shutdown, the Brewers were originally slated to open their season with three games against the Cubs at Miller Park starting on March 26, with a three-game home series against the Cardinals to follow.

The rest of baseball’s 2020 schedule will be announced on MLB Network at 5 p.m. CDT.

Teams will play 60 games this season with 40 of those contests coming against their divisional rivals and 20 more interleague contests against teams from the opposite geographical division.

For the Brewers, that means 10 games — five home, five road — against the Cardinals, Cubs, Pirates and Reds and five games against each team from the American League Central Division.

