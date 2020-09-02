Brewers: Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season. Jones is hitting .268 with five homers, 14 RBIs and an .849 OPS in 97 at-bats.

“It’s a tough blow,” Tigers starter Michael Fulmer said. “He’s been the sparkplug of our team all year, (with) his hitting, his defense, his leadership in the dugout.”

Jones’ injury put a damper on a nice night for the Tigers’ pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2014. Detroit lost a combined 310 games over the last three seasons, including a 47-114 finish in 2019.

“The team is united,” Reyes said through a translator. “We’re all together. We want to win. We’re motivated. We put it out on the field.”

Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third.