Brewers: Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1
Brewers: Tigers trounce Brewers 12-1

Tigers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) is unable to control a throw as Detroit's JaCoby Jones (21) steals second base during the Brewer's 12-1 loss on Tuesday at Milwaukee.

 AARON GASH, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season. Jones is hitting .268 with five homers, 14 RBIs and an .849 OPS in 97 at-bats.

“It’s a tough blow,” Tigers starter Michael Fulmer said. “He’s been the sparkplug of our team all year, (with) his hitting, his defense, his leadership in the dugout.”

Jones’ injury put a damper on a nice night for the Tigers’ pursuit of their first playoff appearance since 2014. Detroit lost a combined 310 games over the last three seasons, including a 47-114 finish in 2019.

“The team is united,” Reyes said through a translator. “We’re all together. We want to win. We’re motivated. We put it out on the field.”

Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third.

Willi Castro doubled, tripled and scored two runs for Detroit. Christin Stewart and Grayson Greiner each hit a solo shot.

The Tigers were working on a shutout before Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Brewers in the sixth. Detroit’s Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five over 2⅓ innings in relief of Fulmer, who had six strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

“I have to go back and look, but I don’t know if I was ahead of anybody all night,” Lindblom said. “There were a bunch of 2-0 counts. I don’t know if I won a 1-1 count the entire night. And when you’re behind in the count, you just have to make perfect pitches, and then you fall further behind in the count. Like I said, I’m just my own worst enemy.”

Shortstop Orlando Arcia worked the ninth for Milwaukee, allowing two runs and two hits.

Notes

The Brewers put outfielder Jedd Gyorko on the bereavement list due to the death of his grandfather. Counsell said Gyorko is expected back Friday.

The Brewers also recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor and selected Bickford from their alternate training site, and optioned pitcher Trey Supak to the alternate site.

  • Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff is a new father. Woodruff’s wife, Jonie, gave birth to a girl named Kyler Alise on Monday. Woodruff had left Milwaukee after his start Sunday to be with his wife at their Mississippi home.

Trainer’s room

Brewers: Outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun missed a second straight game with a back issue. “It’s a daily thing that we’re trying to manage,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It kind of got probably a little worse as the day went on yesterday. He showed up today, it’s a little better.” ... Catcher Manny Piña underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus in his right knee. He went on the injured list Friday.

Christian Yelich 2020 h/s

Yelich
Josh Lindblom

Lindblom

At The Plate

TEAMS: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Indians

WHEN: 6:10 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Progressive Field, Cleveland

TELEVISION: FSWis

RADIO: WTMJ (620 AM)

PITCHERS: Milwaukee TBD vs. Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco

