Brewers: Stearns out of running for Mets president of baseball operations WEDS

Although Yelich spent over a month on the injured list with a lower back strain early in the season and later tested positive for COVID-19, Stearns said the 29-year-old outfielder wasn’t dealing with any physical limitations down the stretch.

This marked Yelich’s second straight disappointing year. He hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though many star players struggled that year.

“We have to do everything we can to help Christian get closer to where we were in 2018 and 2019,” Stearns said. “I don’t think it is realistic to hold that level of production up. Those were two MVP-caliber years. But clearly he wasn’t right this year and he wasn’t right last year either. There may be different reasons in each of those two years why we couldn’t quite get it going, but it should be a priority for the organization.”

Yelich had a career-low .373 slugging percentage this season as he hit ground balls more often than he has in the past. His slugging percentage was .430 last year, .671 in 2019 and .598 in 2018.

Yelich still has good plate discipline, as evidenced by his 70 walks that resulted in a .362 on-base percentage this season.