Brewers sign Urena

Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday.

Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100⅔ innings.

He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA, and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697⅔ innings. Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Ureña’s best seasons came in 2017 and 2018. He went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017 and was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 2018.

DODGERS: Pitcher Trevor Bauer sued The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight, accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that he had fractured a woman’s skull during a sexual encounter.

The 26-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against The Athletic Media Co. and Knight, alleges two counts of defamation.

A woman obatined a protection order against Bauer under California's Domestic Violence Prevention Act last June as the result of an alleged assault that left the woman with “severe physical and emotional pain,” said Marc Garelick, the woman's attorney.

Los Angeles prosecutors said in February they decided not to charge Bauer, determining there was insufficient evidence to win a conviction.

The Athletic reported last June 30 that “there were signs of a basilar skull fracture,” citing a declaration by the woman.

The lawsuit says “CT scan results included in the medical records attached to the complainant’s declaration and possessed by The Athletic definitively concluded that she had ‘no acute fracture.’”

Athletic spokesman Taylor Patterson said in an email: “We are aware of legal action taken by Trevor Bauer. We’re confident in our reporting and plan to defend against the claim.”

Knight did not immediately respond to an email sent to an address on her website. She announced she was leaving The Athletic on July 30, 2021.

Bauer said of the woman during a video posted on YouTube in February: “The disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur."

YANKEES: Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, is nearing a return after being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill last week.

Balkovec was struck on March 22, causing her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa.

“I saw her last night; she’s starting to feel better,” Kevin Reese, Yankees vice president of player development, said Wednesday. “I think she’s getting close to being back on the field.”

The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t suffer a concussion but had facial swelling that included the area around an eye. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.

Reese did not think the injury would prevent Balkovec from managing her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.

ASTROS: Still sporting a 0.00 ERA after three spring training starts, Astros ace Justin Verlander won't pitch on opening day as Houston makes plans around its early-season schedule.

Manager Dusty Baker said skipping Verlander in the opener on April 7 at the Los Angeles Angels better positions him to take advantage of three off-days the Astros have in the first two weeks.

“We’ve got to be a little bit apprehensive in general in the beginning,” Baker said Tuesday.

Returning from Tommy John surgery, the 39-year-old Verlander hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the delayed opening day of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw six innings that July day before being shut down for the year.

Prior to 2021, Verlander had been Houston’s opening day starter every season since his arrival via trade during the 2017 season. Prior to the start of spring training, Verlander’s offseason workout had him aligned for a potential opening day start.

BROADCASTING: Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts.

The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award.

Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020.

Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.

