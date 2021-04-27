Brewers: Shut out by Marlins in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings, Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 on Monday night.

Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (2-2), who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season.

Since giving up that one run — a home run by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits.

He struck out nine Monday, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29⅓ innings. He needs three more strikeouts without a walk to break a record set in 1893.

“I’ll go back briefly tomorrow and look at the pitches on those five hits to start the sixth and see if it was a sequencing thing or they got some good pitches to hit,” Burnes said. “Then, after that, it’s back to work and get ready for the next one.”

While Burnes was having an uncharacteristically “bad” outing, at least by his own standards this season, Rogers (3-1) did his best Burnes impression by striking out seven batters without a walk.