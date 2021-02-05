Brewers: Shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong SAT

He has traditionally hit well in Milwaukee. Wong’s career statistics at American Family Field, formerly known as Miller Park, include a .308 batting average, .373 on-base percentage and .482 slugging percentage in 57 games.

“That was kind of a big reason for me coming to Milwaukee,” Wong said. “I just knew that that was a field where I really saw the ball well at. I felt comfortable playing there. I have a lot of confidence playing in that field.”

Wong said he was somewhat surprised the Brewers showed interest in him because they already had the 24-year-old Hiura, who batted just .212 and had an NL-leading 85 last season but hit .303 and posted a .938 OPS as a rookie in 2019.

But the Brewers believe Hiura can thrive at first base. Brewers manager Craig Counsell had discussed the possibility of giving Hiura some playing time at first base late last season, though it never actually happened.

“We believe he can do this,” Stearns said. “He’s going to have exceptional range for a first baseman. And look, there are finer points of the position that will take time to adjust. We understand that there are going to be mistakes. That’s OK. But Keston is going to grow through it, and ultimately we’re very confident that he’s going to be able to figure it out.”