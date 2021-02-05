Brewers: Shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong SAT

MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman
Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a 2023 club option.
Milwaukee is making room for Wong in their infield by shifting Keston Hiura from second base to first base.
St. Louis had declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December, making him eligible for free agency.
“It took me a little bit to kind of get my head around the whole thing,” Wong said. “Obviously being a Cardinal for as long as I’ve been, there’s a lot of memories, there’s a lot of good things I created there. But also seeing from across (the field) how the Brewers play, how they go about their business and the type of team this is, it just fits my mold really well. It’s a grinding team, a team that just goes out there and competes every single day.”
Wong has earned Gold Glove honors each of the last two seasons. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns called Wong “in our opinion, the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball.”
The 30-year-old owns a career .261 batting average with a .333 on-base percentage. Wong batted .265 with a .350 on-base percentage, one homer and 16 RBIs in 53 games last season.
He has traditionally hit well in Milwaukee. Wong’s career statistics at American Family Field, formerly known as Miller Park, include a .308 batting average, .373 on-base percentage and .482 slugging percentage in 57 games.
“That was kind of a big reason for me coming to Milwaukee,” Wong said. “I just knew that that was a field where I really saw the ball well at. I felt comfortable playing there. I have a lot of confidence playing in that field.”
Wong said he was somewhat surprised the Brewers showed interest in him because they already had the 24-year-old Hiura, who batted just .212 and had an NL-leading 85 last season but hit .303 and posted a .938 OPS as a rookie in 2019.
But the Brewers believe Hiura can thrive at first base. Brewers manager Craig Counsell had discussed the possibility of giving Hiura some playing time at first base late last season, though it never actually happened.
“We believe he can do this,” Stearns said. “He’s going to have exceptional range for a first baseman. And look, there are finer points of the position that will take time to adjust. We understand that there are going to be mistakes. That’s OK. But Keston is going to grow through it, and ultimately we’re very confident that he’s going to be able to figure it out.”
Stearns believes the Brewers will upgrade their overall defense by shifting Hiura to first base and putting Wong at second while having 2019 Gold Glove-winning center Lorenzo Cain for a full season. Cain opted out after playing just five games last season.
“I know a lot of attention has been understandably placed on the offensive side of the ball, but one constant around some of the better teams in baseball is really solid, consistent defense,” Stearns said. “When we’ve had our most successful seasons here, we’ve had very good defensive teams and that’s something that is a focus of ours. It’s something we think we can and should accomplish, and this move allows us to move in that direction.”
Milwaukee might not be done adding to its infield.
The Brewers don’t have a clear-cut starting third baseman. Newly acquired utilityman Daniel Robertson has 81 games of major-league experience at that position. Luis Urias has played 31 games at third, though he has more experience at second base and shortstop.
“If this is our team, we do think we can fill that position,” Stearns said. “We have guys who can take it and run with it. We are also exploring external acquisitions. I don’t know whether we’ll get anything over the finish line there, but we are exploring it.”
Baseball notes
Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account that ended with him saying, “And I can’t wait Dodger fans.” The video was titled “MY NEW HOME!!!”
Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA.
Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.
He will slot in among ace Walker Buehler, three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price, who opted out last season because of the pandemic.
Bauer was 5-4 in his second season with Cincinnati and his 1.73 ERA was second in the major leagues among qualified pitchers behind only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber at 1.63. Bauer earned $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary.
- The Chicago White Sox agreed to a minor league contract with veteran catcher and former Brewer Jonathan Lucroy, giving them another option behind Yasmani Grandal.
The 34-year-old Lucroy appeared in one game with Boston last season, serving as an eighth-inning defensive replacement on opening day of the pandemic-shortened season. In 2019, he batted .232 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the Angels and Cubs.
Lucroy made his big league debut in 2010 with Milwaukee. The two-time All-Star is a .274 hitter with 108 homers and 545 RBIs in 1,203 games, also playing for Texas, Colorado and Oakland.
Lucroy was one of the majors’ most productive catchers from 2011-16, but his numbers have dropped off in recent years. He had a big league-best 53 doubles with the Brewers in 2014.
- Versatile Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.
La Stella batted .281 last season between the Angels and A’s with five home runs, 14 doubles and two triples. His .370 on-base percentage helped make him one of the hardest players to strike out among qualified players with just 12 Ks in 228 plate appearances.