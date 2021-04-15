Brewers: Shaw contributing daily in lineup

"It’s still really early, so I come to the field every day just trying to improve how I feel and the work that I keep doing day in and day out."

Getting his steps in

Luis Urias had a couple of big hits against the Cubs but has yet to really break out. Through 12 games, the shortstop is batting just .129 (4-for-31) but he's still managed an MLB-best 12 walks. He drew three walks Wednesday, one of which came with the bases loaded in the sixth.

"Getting on base and seeing the ball good has been a strength for him," Counsell said. "Hitters are going to go through stages like this through the season, where they’re not quite on and not quite collecting their hits, but to me it’s a good sign that Luis is still collecting his walks."

Historic dominance

Through his three starts, Corbin Burnes has a 0.49 ERA and has held opponents to a .067 batting average.

"These guys look foolish out there sometimes," Shaw said of hitters facing Burnes.

Burnes struck out 10 batters Wednesday to give him 30 in 18⅓ innings this season. Burnes has not allowed a walk and is the first starting pitcher to amass 30 strikeouts through three appearances without allowing a walk in the Modern Era (since 1900).