Brewers:Select UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell in the first round of MLB draft

Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2010, Dylan Covey, was diagnosed with the same condition after the Brewers took him 14th overall and ultimately, turned down a $1.6 million signing bonus to attend the University of San Diego in order to adjust to the diagnosis.

Johnson didn’t expect a similar situation to develop with Mitchell with the biggest difference being he’s managed his condition since childhood while Covey first learned of his during a post-draft physical while Mitchell said he looks at diabetes more as an advantage than a challenge.

“I know how my body works,” Mitchell said. “I know what I need to do to make it feel good. I know the amount of rest I need to be ready to play every day, the amount of nutrients that make me feel the best every day. That’s an advantage because a lot of people don’t know what their bodies need but I can put myself in the best situation every single day when I go out on the field.”

There is still the matter of reaching agreement on a contract, a process that will be handled by Mitchell’s agent, Scott Boras. The No. 20 pick has an assigned slot value of $3,242,900 and teams have until Aug. 1 to sign their 2020 picks.

MLB note