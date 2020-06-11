Brewers:Select UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell in the first round of MLB draft

MILWAUKEE — Tod Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers’ scouting staff had been keeping an eye on Garrett Mitchell for years, back to his days at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California.
When Mitchell, now 21 and a standout outfielder at UCLA, was still on the board at No. 20 when the Brewers’ spot came up in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB amateur draft, Johnson, Milwaukee’s director of amateur scouting, didn’t have to think long about adding Mitchell to the fold.
“As teams started to sort through everything and figure out what direction they wanted to go, we started to think there was a chance,” Johnson said during a video conference with reporters. “Once we knew he was there, it was a relatively easy choice for us.”
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Mitchell hit .327 with 24 doubles, 15 triples and six home runs in three seasons with the Bruins. His breakout season came as a sophomore in 2019, when he hit .349 in 62 games, earning a spot on the Pac-12 all-conference team as well as an invitation to play on the U.S. National Collegiate Team that summer.
A foot injury kept him out of competition with the national squad but he fully recovered in time for the spring season. After being named a unanimous preseason All-American, Mitchell hit .355 while striking out just three times in 62 at-bats over 15 games before the coronavirus pandemic brought the Bruins’ season to a halt.
Since then, he’s been back home in Orange doing his best to stay in shape.
“My dad is a physical trainer and massage therapist so I’ve been lifting every single day,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been going to the cage as much as I possibly can. I’ve been spending this time making sure I’m staying strong physically and mentally.”
Primarily a line-drive hitter, Mitchell’s power is still a work-in-progress but he has good speed and is strong defensively. MLBPipeline.com graded his speed at 70, his arm at 60 and his fielding ability at 50, leaving Johnson confident that Mitchell can remain a viable center field option as he works his way through the Brewers’ system.
“He’s an athletic athlete; he’s a top-of-the-scale runner. He’s a really good defensive center fielder. At the plate, he is developing power and I think there’s a lot of power in there, actually. His raw power is really good. Probably his area to improve is his ability to drive the ball for power. We do think it’s something he could add. Then, you’re talking about a five-tool player.”
Many draft prognosticators considered Mitchell a top-10 pick but concerns about his health may have scared off some teams.
He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes more than a decade ago and wears an insulin pimp that constantly monitors his blood sugar levels while providing controlled doses of insulin via a catheter.
Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2010, Dylan Covey, was diagnosed with the same condition after the Brewers took him 14th overall and ultimately, turned down a $1.6 million signing bonus to attend the University of San Diego in order to adjust to the diagnosis.
Johnson didn’t expect a similar situation to develop with Mitchell with the biggest difference being he’s managed his condition since childhood while Covey first learned of his during a post-draft physical while Mitchell said he looks at diabetes more as an advantage than a challenge.
“I know how my body works,” Mitchell said. “I know what I need to do to make it feel good. I know the amount of rest I need to be ready to play every day, the amount of nutrients that make me feel the best every day. That’s an advantage because a lot of people don’t know what their bodies need but I can put myself in the best situation every single day when I go out on the field.”
There is still the matter of reaching agreement on a contract, a process that will be handled by Mitchell’s agent, Scott Boras. The No. 20 pick has an assigned slot value of $3,242,900 and teams have until Aug. 1 to sign their 2020 picks.
MLB note
Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics, died. He was 65.
Washington died early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area according to his friend, A's scout and former major leaguer Shooty Babitt. Washington had been battling prostate cancer.
Babitt, who followed Washington's path from Berkeley High School to the Athletics, called Washington his "baseball hero" and said he taught him never to accept a losing effort.
Washington played with seven teams in his career, finishing with 1,884 hits, 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game in 1975 with the A's and in 1984 with the Atlanta Braves during his long career.
Washington has the dubious distinction of striking out more times than any player against Nolan Ryan with 39 in 90 career at-bats.
The outfielder also hit the 10,000th home run in New York Yankees history, connecting off Minnesota's Jeff Reardon in 1988.
Washington played a part on the big screen as well. In the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the title character catches a foul ball off the bat of Washington. The actual footage was from a game at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and Braves the year prior.
Washington was originally signed by A's scout Jim Guinn as an undrafted free agent in 1972 and made it to the majors two years later as a 19-year-old. Guinn also signed Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson and Babitt, among others.
Washington helped Oakland win its third straight World Series title that season in five games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 4 for 7 in the Series.
Washington then bounced around the majors for much of his career. He was traded to Texas in spring training in 1977, dealt to the Chicago White Sox for Bobby Bonds the following year and then traded to the Mets in 1980.
Washington signed as a free agent with Atlanta before the 1981 season and helped the Braves win the NL West in his second season there. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 1986 in a deal that included Ken Griffey Sr. and then spent two seasons with the Angels before finishing his career in New York with the Yankees in 1990.
