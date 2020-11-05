Brewers: Sedar moving to advisory role on coaching staff

MILWAUKEE — After working as a Milwaukee Brewers first-base or third-base coach for the last 14 seasons, Ed Sedar is moving into a new role as an adviser to the team’s coaching staff.

That move marked the biggest change as the Brewers announced manager Craig Counsell’s 2021 coaching staff.

Sedar had been the Brewers’ first-base coach from 2007-10 and third-base coach from 2011-20. He also has worked in the Brewers organization as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator (1992-2006) and minor league field coordinator (2002-06).

“Eddie’s still going to have the responsibilities of helping us down in spring training, he’ll be around the major league team, in uniform before home games, and really just continue to serve as a resource for Craig and the rest of our staff,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

Quintin Berry will take over as a base coach next season after working as the Brewers’ minor league outfielder and baserunning coordinator from 2019-20.

Counsell said Berry’s responsibilities in Milwaukee also will include baserunning and outfield instruction.