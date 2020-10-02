Brewers: Season-long hitting woes lead to early playoff exit

The Brewers faced plenty of other obstacles this season.

Milwaukee lost one of its key players when center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted out after playing just five games. General manager David Stearns acknowledged Sunday that "a lot of the moves I made last offseason didn't pan out the way I thought they were going to pan out."

Those moves included sending outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies to San Diego for infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Eric Lauer. Grisham posted an .808 OPS and Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA. Urias had a .602 OPS while Lauer was 0-2 with a 13.09 ERA.

Catcher Omar Narvaez hit 22 homers and posted an .813 OPS at Seattle last year, but he batted just .176 with a .562 OPS for Milwaukee. Justin Smoak and Brock Holt were released after slow starts.

Yet the Brewers still reached the postseason, albeit with a losing record.

"What I just told the guys is I have so much respect and admiration for what they did this year," manager Craig Counsell said. "This team never had an extended period of time when it felt like things just went right. It felt like there were always hurdles being thrown up in front of us, and we still got to this point."

Braun's future