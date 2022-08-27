Brewers' Rosenthal suffers setback

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Rosenthal's status for the rest of the season is in doubt due to a lat injury, the latest setback for a former All-Star closer who hasn't pitched since the 2020 playoffs.

“I think there’s still a possibility (he could return) in the regular season, but it doesn’t look great,” manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers’ game Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs. “I think we’ll kind of gather some more information in the next couple of days, how we’re doing here and what kind of direction Trevor wants to take with this.”

This represents the latest setback for Rosenthal, who hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs with the San Diego Padres due to a variety of injuries. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said this issue was unrelated to his prior injuries.

“This is a completely new injury,” Stearns said. “It’s something he had not felt at all through his rehab projection. It just popped up on his most recent outing.”

The Brewers acquired Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline with the idea the 2015 All-Star could help their bullpen in the final month of the season. His lat injury cut short an appearance with the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

Hockey

Canada and the United States paced each other with second comfortable wins at the women's world ice hockey championship on Saturday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The only champions in the history of the women's worlds are set to meet in the last group match on Tuesday, and are favored to play the final next weekend.

In Herning, Canada beat Switzerland 4-1 after the United States overran Finland 6-1.

Also, Sweden and Czechia improved their records to 2-0 in Frederikshavn. Sweden topped Germany 4-3 in overtime, and Czechia downed host Denmark 5-1.

Canada was dominant and deserving of victory but the match was notable for Switzerland's (1-1) first ever goal against the Canadians at a worlds.

Alina Marti's score in the third period, to trail 3-1, followed eight previous shutouts of the Swiss by Canada.

Sarah Filler got the only goal of the first period, her second in the second, followed by Emily Clark.

Marti was next on the scoreboard but Canada dampened rising Swiss hopes thanks to Blayre Turnbull.

The Americans were too quick and too slick for Finland (0-2), which was outshot by a massive 72-16.

The first period statistic alone was 28-2 but the U.S. scored only once by Jincy Dinne. The Finns had a goal chalked off for a hooking penalty.

It was 2-0 in the second period after Cayla Barnes' shot was tipped in front by Abby Roque then Amanda Kessel hit in a rebound.

The Finns scored in the third through Ella Viitasuo after a faceoff loss, but the U.S. was under no threat, finishing with scores by Kessel — her second — Hannah Bilka and Hannah Brandt.

Hanna Olsson, coming off a hat trick against Denmark, scored for Sweden in regulation time and the shootout winner against Germany (0-2).

Germany came from 3-0 down with three power play goals in the last eight minutes of regulation. Tanya Eisenschmid, moments after assisting her sister Nicola, leveled with 42 seconds left to force overtime.

But Sweden reset. Goalkeeper Emma Soderberg stopped four German shots and Mira Jungaker and Olsson scored.

Denmark (0-2) got the opener, a fluke power play goal, but led Czechia for only five more minutes.

Katerina Mrazova tied the score and Natalie Mlynkova put them ahead in a 5-on-3 power play. The third period featured goals by Michaela Pejzlova and a pair for defender Daniela Pesjova.

Pro football

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Darnold has a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule said doctors haven't determined how much time he'll miss, adding that putting him on short-term injured reserve is a possibility.

The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as his backup.

“We're not sure of the exact length of that injury,” Rhule said Saturday on a videoconference call. “We sent those images to a specialist to gauge it, but it does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”

Gonzalez’s injury appears even worse, and there is a possibility it could be season-ending. He will see a specialist to determine the degree of injury.

Rhule wouldn't specify what Gonzalez did to his groin while practicing kicks into the net on the sideline. But he said the Panthers will be looking to sign a kicker before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

“We are bringing guys in and figuring out our options,” Rhule said.

Gonzalez finished last season 20 of 22 on field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season and making 22 of 23 extra points. The Panthers re-signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $4.5 million contract after he made his final 17 field goals last season.