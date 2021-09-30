Brewers: Rookie Carlson homers twice, Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3

ST. LOUIS — Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Thursday.
Carlson's homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up 3 runs on 9 hits and struck out 7 in 6⅓ innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.
Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before. The streak lifted the Cardinals into next week's NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.
Carlson, batting from the left side, ambushed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez (2-1) into right field for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
It was the second career multi-homer game for the 22-year-old, who also went deep from both sides of the plate against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 17. The Cardinals said Carlson is the first rookie in MLB history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game multiple times in a single season, citing Elias Sports Bureau.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson gave up two runs in five innings, including a solo home run to Carlson in the third. He retired the last eight batters he faced.
Luis Urías' opposite-field home run for the Brewers tied the game at 1 in the third.
Milwaukee strung together four straight hits to begin the fourth, capped by RBI singles from Omar Narváez and Keston Hiura to take a 3-2 lead.
Trainer's room
Brewers: INF Rowdy Tellez (right patella strain) is scheduled to play the second of a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday night and is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles.
Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right shoulder stiffness) missed his third straight game and INF Edmundo Sosa (right hand) swung the bat and took infield. Both are expected to play this weekend.
Note
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game next week against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.
Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.
The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span including Tuesday's clincher.
The 40-year-old right-hander is no stranger to the postseason, with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006.
Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of backup if needed.
Wednesday's game
BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 0: St. Louis manager Mike Shildt was philosophical after the Cardinals' team-record 17-game winning streak came to an end.
"That was a cool run," he said. "Let's start another one."
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led Milwaukee over St. Louis.
St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week's NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.
The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.
"This shows that we're capable of anything," St. Louis pitcher Andrew Miller said. "Confidence is everything in this game. The guys in this clubhouse figure that no matter who we play, we can go and beat anybody, beat any pitcher."
Vogelbach enjoyed putting an end to the streak, which was the longest September run since the Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row from Sept. 4-27, 1935.
"Going out there and being able to put a stop to their winning streak makes you feel pretty good," Vogelbach said.
Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.
Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings. He has given up one earned run or none in four of his last five starts. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby finished a three-hitter.