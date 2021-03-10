Brewers: Relying on offseason fielding upgrades to pay off

Whether they did it by design or responded to the market forces at work, the Milwaukee Brewers found an intriguing way to try gaining an edge over their NL Central rivals.

Rather than focusing on an offense that slumbered for much of last season, they added position players better known for fielding prowess. By signing former St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong and ex-Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the Brewers have four former Gold Glove winners on their roster.

"One of the ways we're going to prevent runs this year is with defense," manager Craig Counsell said. "We've invested in that this year. There is scoring runs and there is preventing runs. We're going to try to be really good at preventing runs this year."

Wong was a Gold Glove second baseman each of the last two years. Bradley won a Gold Glove in 2018 and was a finalist in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

They join a lineup already featuring 2014 Gold Glove left fielder Christian Yelich and 2019 Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who played just five games last year before opting out of the 2020 season.

Milwaukee also returns Omar Narváez, who was regarded as a suspect defensive catcher when the Brewers acquired him but emerged as one of the game's top pitch framers last season.