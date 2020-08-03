Brewers: Pitcher Shelby Miller opting out of rest of season

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller has opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.
Miller had been working out at the team’s alternative training site and hadn’t made an appearance for the Brewers this season.
Milwaukee signed Miller to a minor-league contract Jan. 28. The 29-year-old was trying to reboot his career after compiling a 6.89 ERA from 2016 to 2019. In 102 games (96 starts) from 2012-15, Miller went 32-35 with a 3.22 ERA.
Miller is the second Brewers player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
Cain, a father of three young boys, became the first Brewers player to exercise his right to sit out when he announced the decision through the club last Saturday.
“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season,” Cain said in a written statement. “With all of the uncertainty and unknowns surrounding our game at this time, I feel that this is the best decision for me, my wife and our three kids.
“The Brewers organization was very understanding and supportive of my decision, and I thank them for that. I wish all of my great teammates the best of luck this season and look forward to getting back on the field in 2021. Please stay safe.”
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said he and the club “fully support” Cain in the decision.
“He talked to [manager] Craig [Counsell] first. I spoke later with him and his agent,” Stearns said. “He felt this was something that he needed to do. We completely respect the decision, support the decision. This is something that Lorenzo had been thinking about and discussing with his family for some time. This is the first he had brought it to our attention, but as we understood the decision and understood the decision-making process and some of what’s been on his mind, ultimately he believes this is the right thing for him to do. And we understand that.”
The 34-year-old Cain, coming off his first Gold Glove Award, was in the third season of a five-year contract.
Cain was originally a 17th-round Draft pick of the Brewers in 2004 who was traded to Kansas City in the Zack Greinke deal in December '10, and he played in two World Series for the Royals, winning one in '15. He returned to Milwaukee in January 2018 on the richest free-agent contract in franchise history, a five-year, $80 million deal.
Notes
Bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week.
General manager Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital "in a couple of days." Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.
"The prognosis for a recovery is good, and Pat is certainly going to be back in the dugout at some point," Stearns said Sunday. "I could not venture to guess as to when that is. Right now the most important thing for Pat is to focus on his recovery and health. We'll let him focus on that."
Stearns said that Murphy started experiencing symptoms while on the Miller Park field and reported them to the team's medical staff, which immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called an ambulance. Stearns says the ambulance arrived "in a matter of minutes" and transported Murphy to Froedtert Hospital, which had a team of cardiologists waiting for him.
"This is an outcome here where everyone did the right thing," Stearns said. "Pat reported his symptoms. Our medical staff immediately identified what was going on and the folks at Froedtert did an incredible job of facilitating his entry immediately and getting him the care he needs."
Murphy is beginning his fifth season as the Brewers' bench coach under manager Craig Counsell, who played for him at Notre Dame from 1989-92. Murphy posted a 42-54 record as the San Diego Padres' interim manager in 2015 after the firing of Bud Black.
He also was a college head coach for 25 years, including stints at Notre Dame (1988-94) and Arizona State (1995-2009). He led Arizona State to a runner-up finish in the 1998 College World Series.
• Outfielder/designated hitter Ryan Braun was placed on the injured list Sunday due to an infected right index finger and left-hander Brett Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
Milwaukee also optioned catcher Jacob Nottingham to the alternate training site and recalled infielders Ryon Healy and Mark Mathias.
