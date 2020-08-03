Brewers: Pitcher Shelby Miller opting out of rest of season

General manager Stearns said the 61-year-old Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital "in a couple of days." Stearns said it was too early to estimate when Murphy might be back in uniform.

"The prognosis for a recovery is good, and Pat is certainly going to be back in the dugout at some point," Stearns said Sunday. "I could not venture to guess as to when that is. Right now the most important thing for Pat is to focus on his recovery and health. We'll let him focus on that."

Stearns said that Murphy started experiencing symptoms while on the Miller Park field and reported them to the team's medical staff, which immediately realized the gravity of the situation and called an ambulance. Stearns says the ambulance arrived "in a matter of minutes" and transported Murphy to Froedtert Hospital, which had a team of cardiologists waiting for him.

"This is an outcome here where everyone did the right thing," Stearns said. "Pat reported his symptoms. Our medical staff immediately identified what was going on and the folks at Froedtert did an incredible job of facilitating his entry immediately and getting him the care he needs."