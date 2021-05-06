Brewers: Phillies' Wheeler tosses 3-hitter, fans 8 in 2-0 victory

Neither performance on another windy day in Philly was a total surprise: Woodruff had only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies and Wheeler had 2.90 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Woodruff was economical in his excellence and threw only 74 pitches over the first six innings. He threw 73 strikes out of 103 pitches total and walked two before he was pulled for Angel Perdomo.

“Games like that, they need to be good enough for us to win. And we ran into his counterpart doing the same,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Both pitchers were absolutely dealing against lineups without the other’s top slugger: Bryce Harper didn’t start for Philadelphia for the fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich went on the injured list this week with a back injury.

The Phillies played seven straight one-run games (4-3) and gave the bullpen a needed day off headed into a long road trip.

“Any time you can save arms out there, save pitches, it’s a long season. That adds up,” Wheeler said. “It’s another off day for them, so that’s good.”

Trainer’s room