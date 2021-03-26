Brewers: Peralta will begin season in Brewers' starting rotation

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has earned a spot in the starting rotation after pitching primarily in relief last year.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Peralta will get a starting assignment and that Josh Lindblom will work out of the bullpen to begin the season.
Counsell cited Peralta’s performance in an exhibition game Sunday against the Seattle Mariners as an example of the 24-year-old's progress. Peralta struck out five and gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings that day. That’s the only run he’s allowed over 8 1/3 preseason innings.
“The rhythm of the game, the pitches he used, the weapons he had for different hitters, different handed-ness of hitters — just really a complete step up from a couple years ago, when he had to rely on the fastball, essentially,” Counsell said. “He’s worked really hard to get to this place, and I think he’s had a great spring. He’s added things to his game that I think give him a chance of (having) a great, great season.”
It's a switch from the 2020 roles for Peralta and Lindblom.
Peralta went 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA in 15 appearances but made just one start last year. Lindblom, a 33-year-old right-hander, was 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and started in 10 of his 12 outings.
But this won’t be a new assignment for either of them.
Peralta started in 14 of his 16 appearances as a rookie in 2018 and had eight starts in 39 appearances the following year. Lindblom has pitched in 126 career major league games but has only 16 starts, though he made 130 starts and no relief appearances with the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015-19.
The rest of the rotation figures to include right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser plus left-hander Brett Anderson. Woodruff will pitch the season opener April 1 against Minnesota and Burnes will work the second game on April 3.
Counsell said he doesn’t expect Lindblom to spend the entire season working in relief.
“We’re planning on Josh making starts for us,” Counsell said. “He pitched out of the 'pen at the end of last year, so he’s game for it. He knows what he has to do. I think Josh is going to pitch a lot of innings for us. I think he’s capable of pitching a lot of innings and we’re going to lean on him for that. He’s not going to start one of the first five games. After that, who knows?”
Lindblom said Monday he was ready for whatever role Counsell gave him and understood the possibility of opening the season in the bullpen.
“Whether that’s starting and throwing three innings, whether that’s coming out of the bullpen and throwing three innings, as long as I can help us win, that’s what’s important,” Lindblom said. “I just think we have a chance to do something special this year. When I look at the team, when I look at what we’ve done this offseason, the guys that we have coming back, we have a chance to be a special, special team.”
Notes
The Brewers released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization's alternate site in Appleton.
"I think both of them have positive experiences here in camp," Stearns said Friday at the club's spring training site in Phoenix. "I think both of them feel good about the organization. I'm hopeful. But we'll leave it at that."
Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season. Last month, the Brewers signed them to minor league contracts that included invitations to major-league camp.
The 34-year-old Zimmermann, a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals earlier in his career, had struggled with injuries the last two seasons and went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA for Detroit last year. Boxberger, who turns 33 on May 27, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 relief appearances with Miami.
Boxberger went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in eight Cactus League relief appearances. Zimmermann, a starter throughout his major league career, worked in relief this spring and went 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four appearances.
Stearns noted the progress of Ángel Perdomo, J.P. Feyereisen, Drew Rasmussen and Justin Topa left little room in a Brewers bullpen that is headed by two-time All-Star Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams.
"When we're talking about Drew and Justin in particular, they were pretty important players for us down the stretch last year and pitched very well in some meaningful games," Stearns said. "That all played a part in this. We're still working through what those last couple spots are going to look like in the bullpen. But given the timing with what we had coming up with Brad, now was the right time to discuss this with them."
• Stearns said he's optimistic about OF Jackie Bradley Jr.'s availability for Thursday's season opener with Minnesota but said no decision has been made yet. Bradley has been dealing with a wrist issue.
• Lorenzo Cain should be able to play center field a couple more times before the start of the season. "Hopefully that's enough to get him ready," Stearns said. Cain has been slowed by a quadriceps injury this spring and didn't make his Cactus League debut until Saturday.