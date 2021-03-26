Brewers: Peralta will begin season in Brewers' starting rotation

Peralta started in 14 of his 16 appearances as a rookie in 2018 and had eight starts in 39 appearances the following year. Lindblom has pitched in 126 career major league games but has only 16 starts, though he made 130 starts and no relief appearances with the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015-19.

The rest of the rotation figures to include right-handers Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser plus left-hander Brett Anderson. Woodruff will pitch the season opener April 1 against Minnesota and Burnes will work the second game on April 3.

Counsell said he doesn’t expect Lindblom to spend the entire season working in relief.

“We’re planning on Josh making starts for us,” Counsell said. “He pitched out of the 'pen at the end of last year, so he’s game for it. He knows what he has to do. I think Josh is going to pitch a lot of innings for us. I think he’s capable of pitching a lot of innings and we’re going to lean on him for that. He’s not going to start one of the first five games. After that, who knows?”

Lindblom said Monday he was ready for whatever role Counsell gave him and understood the possibility of opening the season in the bullpen.