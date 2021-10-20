Brewers part ways with Haines

Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves.
The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn’t be renewing Haines’ contract. Assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz also has been told he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for a replacement for Haines, who had been the hitting coach for the last three seasons.
“Andy is a very good coach and he contributed to a lot of wins here, and he deserves recognition for that,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “At the end of the day, we felt like this was the right time to make a change. This was the right time for a new voice, maybe a little bit of a different message, and really that’s why we decided to go in this direction.”
Milwaukee earned a fourth straight playoff appearance this year but ranked just 27th out of 30 major league teams in batting average and 20th in OPS. The Brewers still manufactured runs well enough to rank 12th in scoring.
But the postseason magnified the shortcomings of Milwaukee’s offense: The Brewers went scoreless in 33 of 36 innings and were shut out in Games 2 and 3.
“We tried to take the NLDS out of it a little bit,” Stearns said. “It was four games. And it’s tough to draw much from four games.”
The biggest challenge facing Milwaukee’s next hitting coach will be helping 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich regain his All-Star form. After leading the NL in batting average and OPS in 2018 and 2019, Yelich has tailed off dramatically the last two seasons.
Haines has a long history with Yelich from their years in the Miami Marlins organization. Haines coached and managed in Miami’s farm system from 2008 to 2015. Yelich was selected by the Marlins in the first round of the 2010 draft and remained with them until the Brewers acquired him in January 2018.
Yelich went .248 with nine homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games this year and struck out looking with the tying run on first to end the Brewers’ NLDS loss to the Atlanta Braves. He will make $26 million each of the next seven seasons, though $4 million of that will be deferred each year.
National Football League
Baker Mayfield had to surrender to the pain.
Cleveland’s starting quarterback, who has played the past four weeks with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, will sit out Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos and backup Case Keenum will start.
“I feel very ready. I’ve been ready,” said Keenum, who hasn’t started since 2019 with Washington. “You can say, ‘You don’t have to get ready if you stay ready’ and I’ve been ready since I got here.”
The Browns (3-3) announced the switch on Wednesday, ending speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks.
College football
How does Georgia respond to losing a 5-star recruit to another SEC school? By flipping a 5-star commitment to another program, of course.
That’s what happened Wednesday as Mykel Williams, a 5-star defensive end and AJC Super 11 selection from Columbus, Ga., announced that he was changing his commitment from Southern Cal, to which he’d been pledged since June, to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, who never ceased pursuing him. Williams shared the news late Wednesday morning on his Instagram account.
Williams’ decision was made public about 15 hours after the highly publicized announcement ceremony of another 5-star target for the Bulldogs. Luther Burden, the No. 1-rated wide receiver in the country, shocked many in the recruiting business when he chose home-state Missouri over Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday night in St. Louis.
Williams’ pledge certainly provides some salve for that wound. A 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior, Williams had remained committed to the Trojans despite USC’s decision to part ways with coach Clay Helton in September.
Hockey
Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.
The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83.
He was named the league’s top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league’s MVP in 1982.