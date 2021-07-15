Brewers: Outfielder Christian Yelich in search of power reboot FRI

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a while since Christian Yelich got to spend the All-Star break relaxing.
For the first time since 2017, his last season with the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was not selected for the All-Star Game.
“Four days off with no responsibilities and some time to himself is going to be a good thing for Christian,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last weekend as the team wrapped up its first half by losing three of four games against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field.
The teams open the second half Thursday with a three-game set in Cincinnati with the Brewers holding a four-game lead over the Reds in the NL Central.
Yelich finished the half on a high note, going 3-for-7 in Milwaukee’s final two games. It followed a six-game stretch in which Yelich went 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts in 21 plate appearances.
Stretches like that have come far more frequently than Yelich would like.
In 59 games, Yelich has batted just .241 with a .768 OPS. That is almost 20 points lower than last season, when he produced a .786 OPS while playing in 58 of Milwaukee’s 60 games.
That dip is due largely to an almost complete absence of power. Yelich has hit just five home runs, down from 12 last year, with seven doubles and a triple — both of which equal his 2020 totals in those categories.
“I think I’m pretty bad right now,” he told reporters earlier this month. “Terrible, actually.”
Part of the problem, perhaps the biggest, is how pitchers are approaching Yelich, who hit 80 home runs combined during his first two seasons with the Brewers and won back-to-back NL batting crowns.
Only 39% of the pitches thrown to Yelich this season have been in the strike zone, according to FanGraphs.com, and he’s made contact on 58% of those pitches.
On the rare occasion he does get a pitch to hit, Yelich hasn’t wasted the opportunity. He’s batting .342 on balls in play, up from .259 last year and just slightly behind his .355 BABiP in 2019.
Unlike previous seasons, though, the balls he puts in play don’t seem to be going very far and they certainly aren’t flying out of the ballpark. With only five home runs in 238 plate appearances, his 2.1% home run rate is at its lowest since 2014.
Yelich’s 90.1 mph average exit velocity is also a career-low while his 51.6 hard-hit ball percentage, which represents balls put in play with an average exit velocity of 95 mph or higher, is his lowest since 2017.
As a result, Yelich went into the break with a career-low .369 slugging percentage.
“He’s just not driving the ball,” Counsell said last weekend. “That’s kind of the difference between last year and this year. He hasn’t gotten pitches out front to hit in the air out the outfield.”
The good news is despite his slump, Yelich isn’t chasing those pitchers outside of the zone. He’s drawn 47 walks, the seventh-best mark among qualified NL batters, to boost his on-base percentage to .399. That’s a bit of a dip from his league-leading .429 mark in 2019 but slightly higher than his career average of .382.
“He’s getting on base at an elite level,” Counsell said. “He’s done a great job with balls and strikes but has not hit the home run.”
When Yelich gets on base, good things tend to happen. His 39 runs are second on the team only to Luis Urias’ 43. During Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak, Yelich hit .250 (9-for-36) with two home runs and five RBIs but he drew 11 walks and scored 13 runs.
Conversely, Yelich drew only two walks and didn’t score a single run as the Brewers dropped six of their last eight heading into the break.
“The notion that Christian has to hit homers every at-bat is wrong,” Counsell said. “Christian is doing a good job and helping us win. I still think he’s been really productive for us.”
A return to form for Yelich would go a long way to ensuring a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance and Counsell is confident that a breakthrough is right around the corner.
“The break is going to do him good for sure but most importantly, we’re in a great place health-wise,” Counsell said, referring to the back issue that sidelined Yelich for almost a month earlier this season. “I know he’s looking forward to starting off good in the second half.”