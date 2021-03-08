Brewers: Officially add Bradley while Cain faces quad issue

Cain, who turns 35 on April 13, called Bradley an "unbelievable defensive player who can swing the bat" and a welcome addition to the team. Cain didn't express any concern that the addition of Bradley could affect his own job security.

"It's not a challenge to me," Cain said. "I feel like I've shown what I can do, day in and day out, year in and year out, what I can do as far as center field. If what I've done in the past is not enough, then what can I say?"

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said there should be plenty of at bats for all four outfielders, even if everyone stays healthy.

"If we look at three outfield positions, conservatively there are 2,100 plate appearances," Stearns said. "That's a lot of playing time. That's a lot of plate appearances. We want as good of players as possible to consume all of those. So now to hopefully be able to have four really, really good players consuming those 2,100 plate appearances, that puts us in a really good spot."

Stearns noted that Cain had some wisdom teeth removed before the start of camp that had shut him down for a week to 10 days. Cain said he later hurt his quadriceps while running the bases.