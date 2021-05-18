Brewers: Offensive production line slows to a crawl

Despite the struggles and wasted pitching performances, the starters haven't lost faith in the hitters.

"We've had a little bit of difficulty getting that big hit," right-hander Brandon Woodruff said. "But that will come as long as we keep getting guys on and having opportunities to drive guys in. They’re eventually going to fall. We’ll start coming up with some timely hits. I know it hasn’t happened a lot recently. Every day we have the confidence in each and every guy that comes up in those situations."

Injuries to key players like Christian Yelich, who has played just one game since April 11, Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez and Pina are certainly a factor. Offensive numbers are down throughout the game, which suggests the combination of strong pitching as well as a "new" baseball are part of the equation, too.

Blaming the manager and coaches is a reflexive action for nervous fans. But just as players went to bat for hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz during the early slumps, the players are again sticking up for the duo while putting the blame squarely on their own shoulders.

"We're all grinding together," Cain said. "We're all in this together this season, good or bad. We're working our butts off. These guys are in the cage every day, taking our hacks. So it is not because of lack of effort. We just have to go out there and get it done on the field. That's what it boils down to. We started out great (Sunday) and hopefully we can continue to keep going and continue to swing the bats well."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0