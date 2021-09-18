Brewers: No sweep, but set for the playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Patrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Sunday.
The Brewers’ ninth-inning rally fell short and the magic number for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018 remained at three. Milwaukee clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth Saturday.
Wisdom’s drive to center off Jandel Gustave topped the 26 homers that Kris Bryant hit during his rookie season in 2015.
Milwaukee trailed 6-2 before nearly coming all the way back against Rowan Wick in the bottom of the ninth.
Christian Yelich singled home two runs with a two-out single. Omar Narváez singled and Luis Urías walked to load the bases. The Cubs brought in Michael Rucker, who retired Jace Peterson on a fly to center to earn his first career save.
The Brewers had beaten the Cubs 11 consecutive times, one off the franchise record for consecutive victories over one opponent. The Brewers won 12 straight from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008.
Milwaukee seemed on its way to matching that record Sunday until the Cubs rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the eighth.
Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras started the rally with a 14-pitch plate appearance against Brad Boxberger (5-4) that resulted in a walk. Matt Duffy and Frank Schwindel followed that up by hitting consecutive first-pitch RBI doubles.
Gustave took over for Boxberger and promptly walked David Bote and allowed Wisdom’s 430-foot shot.
The Cubs delivered their big rally after getting just two hits in the first seven innings.
Brewers starter Eric Lauer struck out six and allowed one run, one hit and three walks in 5⅓ innings. He owns a 1.83 ERA over his last 13 appearances.
Lauer held the Cubs without a hit until Trayce Thompson sent an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall with one out in the fifth to break a scoreless tie.
The homer was Thompson’s first hit of any kind in the major leagues since June 14, 2018, when he was playing for the Chicago White Sox. It was his first MLB homer since May 3, 2018. He returned to the majors for the first time in over three years on Tuesday when the Cubs called him up from Triple-A Iowa.
Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Kolten Wong and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back RBI doubles off Adrian Sampson.
Adam Morgan (1-0) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.
Trainer’s room
Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the lineup with what manager Craig Counsell described as “general body soreness” after diving against the wall to rob Willson Contreras of an extra-base hit in the Brewers’ 6-4 victory Saturday. ... OF Avisaíl García remained out of the lineup as he deals with a back issue. García hasn’t played since Tuesday. … SS Willy Adames, who went on the injured list Sept. 5 with a left quadriceps strain, is likely to return Monday. … Counsell said LHP Brett Anderson is healthy again. Anderson has been on the injured list since Sept. 2 with a shoulder bruise.
Saturday’s game
BREWERS 6, CUBS 4: Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and Milwaukee clinched its fourth straight postseason berth.
Starter Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago. He allowed three runs and six hits over six innings, striking out 11.
Piña, Milwaukee’s backup catcher, scored the first run of the night when he sent Justin Steele’s first pitch of the second inning to center. Escobar followed with a solo shot to lead off the third, snapping a 1-1 tie.
Burnes left the game with a 3-2 lead thanks to a solo home run by Peterson to lead off the sixth, but the Cubs tied it an inning later when Willson Contreras, who was robbed of a home run by Lorenzo Cain in the second, tagged Brad Boxberger for a two-out solo shot that made it a 4-4 game.
Piña struck again from the leadoff spot in the eighth, sending an 0-2 slider from Scott Effross (2-1) down the left field line. Kolten Wong added an insurance run later in the inning, driving in Pablo Reyes on an infield single.
Devin Williams (8-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader stranded a pair of runners in the ninth for his 33rd save.