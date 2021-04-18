Brewers: Mounting injuries thins roster

MILWAUKEE — His sore back not recovering as hoped, the Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day injured list Saturday ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

Yelich hadn’t played since last Sunday, when he was in the starting lineup against the Cardinals in St. Louis. He was pulled in the second inning with what the team described as lower back soreness and missed all four of Milwaukee’s games since.

There was hope Yelich could return for this weekend’s series against the Pirates. He went through a workout during Thursday’s off day, but after a lack of improvement Friday the decision was made to send him to the injured list.

“We ramped it up yesterday but didn’t go forward today,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

“That was a sign that we just needed to slow down so we’ll do that, take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leads us.”

Yelich is the third Brewers starter to land on the injured list, joining second baseman Kolten Wong (oblique) and center fielder Lorenzo Cain (hamstring). Those three normally fill the top three spots in the lineup.