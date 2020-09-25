Brewers: Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

In his 17th season, the 38-year-old star catcher was happy with his achievement but he kept the big picture in mind.

"It was great but we got the win as a team and that's important," Molina said. "In that moment, it was great from a personal standpoint. It's been many years. You want to get to that point and it's finally here so you want to enjoy it."

St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0) went five innings to pick up the win. He allowed five hits and just one run in his seventh career start. Andrew Miller got the final two outs — both on strikeouts — to record his fourth save.

Corbin Burnes (4-1), who began the day with a 1.77 ERA, left the game with lower back discomfort in the fourth inning. He pitched 3⅔, allowing three runs and six hits.

"Coming down the stretch like this, knowing how close we are to the postseason, it's tough to go out there and not get through four innings," Burnes said, "and to make it tough on the bullpen really for the rest of this weekend."

On Friday, Burnes was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander's breakthrough season.