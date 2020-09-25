Brewers: Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

ST. LOUIS — Despite having no fans to witness his career milestone, Yadier Molina's teammates managed to make it special for him anyway.
Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Thursday night.
Rookie Dylan Carlson homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Cardinals (28-26) kept their slim lead over Cincinnati (29-28) for second place in the NL Central. St. Louis trails division leader Chicago by 2½ games.
Milwaukee (27-29) missed a chance to move up in the wild-card standings. The Brewers and Cardinals play four more times this weekend, including a doubleheader Friday.
"Me and Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) were talking before the game that this is probably one of the biggest games we've missed not having a crowd," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "You know what that crowd would have been like tonight and this weekend. Yadi missed it tonight."
But his teammates didn't let him down.
"We gave him a standing ovation," Shildt said. "It was just a fun moment. A moment where you pause and honor a great accomplishment for a great player. The bullpen did the same thing. So, he got a little bit of the tip of the cap. It was a nice moment."
In his 17th season, the 38-year-old star catcher was happy with his achievement but he kept the big picture in mind.
"It was great but we got the win as a team and that's important," Molina said. "In that moment, it was great from a personal standpoint. It's been many years. You want to get to that point and it's finally here so you want to enjoy it."
St. Louis starter Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0) went five innings to pick up the win. He allowed five hits and just one run in his seventh career start. Andrew Miller got the final two outs — both on strikeouts — to record his fourth save.
Corbin Burnes (4-1), who began the day with a 1.77 ERA, left the game with lower back discomfort in the fourth inning. He pitched 3⅔, allowing three runs and six hits.
"Coming down the stretch like this, knowing how close we are to the postseason, it's tough to go out there and not get through four innings," Burnes said, "and to make it tough on the bullpen really for the rest of this weekend."
On Friday, Burnes was placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander's breakthrough season.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round.
Molina singled in the second inning and again in the seventh, and became the 12th catcher in major league history to reach the 2,000-hit mark.
Molina is the sixth player to collect 2,000 hits with the Cardinals, joining Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Rogers Hornsby, Enos Slaughter and Albert Pujols.
Carlson, the No. 1 St. Louis prospect, gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth after Dexter Fowler drew a one-out walk.
The scenario almost repeated itself in the sixth. Fowler walked and Carlson just missed a homer, doubling off the wall in left.
St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the third on a single by Goldschmidt.
The Brewers scored in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Tyrone Taylor and added a run in the ninth on a single by pinch-hitter Eric Sogard.
